IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IGIFF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.79.

IGM Financial stock remained flat at $$24.10 during trading hours on Thursday. 75 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

