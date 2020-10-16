IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

IGM stock traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$32.38. The company had a trading volume of 206,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$20.96 and a 1 year high of C$40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.83.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$775.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.4035578 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

