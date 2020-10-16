IHT Real Estate Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,141.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1,141.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Upbit, OEX and Cashierest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.20 or 0.04809326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00031378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00046226 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, DDEX, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bittrex, LBank, CoinTiger, Allbit and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

