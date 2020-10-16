iHuman (NYSE:IH) Shares Gap Up to $23.14

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $24.94. iHuman shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 3,660 shares changing hands.

About iHuman (NYSE:IH)

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.