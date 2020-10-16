II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IIVI. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 reissued a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities cut shares of II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.66.

IIVI traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. 15,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $746.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.58 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in II-VI by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in II-VI by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,166,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

