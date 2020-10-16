II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IIVI. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.66.

IIVI traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. 15,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,107. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $746.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

