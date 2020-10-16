Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.69.

NYSE ITW opened at $203.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $206.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

