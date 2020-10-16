IMAX Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. B.Riley Securit analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.85.

NYSE IMAX opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 928.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in IMAX by 80.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

