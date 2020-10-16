ImExHS Limited (IME.AX) (ASX:IME) Insider Acquires A$34,000.00 in Stock

ImExHS Limited (IME.AX) (ASX:IME) insider Douglas (Doug) Flynn purchased 1,000,000 shares of ImExHS Limited (IME.AX) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,000.00 ($24,285.71).

Douglas (Doug) Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Douglas (Doug) Flynn purchased 1,000,000 shares of ImExHS Limited (IME.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,000.00 ($27,142.86).

On Thursday, August 13th, Douglas (Doug) Flynn purchased 717,300 shares of ImExHS Limited (IME.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,801.70 ($14,858.36).

On Thursday, August 6th, Douglas (Doug) Flynn purchased 282,700 shares of ImExHS Limited (IME.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,198.30 ($5,855.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.03.

ImExHS Limited operates as an imaging software as a service and ancillary service provider in Australia and internationally. It is involved in developing and selling Hiruko software platform that comprises radiology information system, which manages the workflow management system with a patient data and image distribution system, as well as picture archiving and communication system that allows healthcare organization to capture, store, view, and share radiology images.

