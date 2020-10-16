IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IMIAY. Berenberg Bank raised IMI PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised IMI PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$28.80 during trading on Thursday. IMI PLC/S has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from IMI PLC/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. IMI PLC/S’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About IMI PLC/S

IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

