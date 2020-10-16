IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of IMI PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI PLC/S in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. IMI PLC/S has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.41.

