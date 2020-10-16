Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -99.48 and a beta of 1.08. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average of $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,959.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $85,471.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,680.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 276.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Incyte by 66.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,938,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,579,000 after acquiring an additional 776,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 54.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 753,967 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 97.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,932,000 after acquiring an additional 379,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Incyte by 197.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 385,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after acquiring an additional 256,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

