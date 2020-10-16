Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

INDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.50.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Independent Bank by 66.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

