Independent Research Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €45.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.87 ($53.96).

ETR:1COV opened at €43.75 ($51.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €43.39 and a 200 day moving average of €35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

