Independent Research Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €8.80 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective from stock analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.41 ($11.07).

ETR B4B3 traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting €8.86 ($10.42). 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.36. Metro has a 12-month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 12-month high of €13.70 ($16.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.91 and a 200-day moving average of €8.82.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

