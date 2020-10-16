Independent Research Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.79 ($102.10).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €90.74 ($106.75) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €88.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.11.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

