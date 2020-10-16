Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.