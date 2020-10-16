Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

