Infosys’ (INFY) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INFY. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.72.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 144,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,145,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. Infosys has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 146,146 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 271,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6,151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,900,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after buying an additional 2,854,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,134,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.