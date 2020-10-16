ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €8.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.29 ($9.75).

ING Groep has a one year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a one year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

