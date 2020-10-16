Insider Buying: Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) (LON:CAD) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) (LON:CAD) insider Fady Khallouf bought 100,000 shares of Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

Shares of Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) stock opened at GBX 2.88 ($0.04) on Friday. Cadogan Petroleum plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

About Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. The company held working interests in two license areas, such as Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

