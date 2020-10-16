Insider Buying: Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) (LON:CAD) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) (LON:CAD) insider Fady Khallouf bought 100,000 shares of Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,919.52).
Shares of Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L) stock opened at GBX 2.88 ($0.04) on Friday. Cadogan Petroleum plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.50 ($0.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.
About Cadogan Petroleum plc (CAD.L)
