Insider Buying: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Acquires C$10,736.66 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$10,736.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,692,844 shares in the company, valued at C$1,252,704.56.

Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 15,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$11,100.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 41,336 shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,836.66.

CEU stock opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.97.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$159.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.1027778 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CEU shares. Raymond James set a C$1.15 target price on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities downgraded CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.65.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

