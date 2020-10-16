Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires 30 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay acquired 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £150.90 ($197.15).
Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 10th, Andrew Findlay acquired 25 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 595 ($7.77) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.34).
- On Monday, August 10th, Andrew Findlay acquired 25 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).
Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 480.50 ($6.28) on Friday. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 554.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 612.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.