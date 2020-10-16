Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires 30 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay acquired 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £150.90 ($197.15).

Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Andrew Findlay acquired 25 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 595 ($7.77) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.34).

On Monday, August 10th, Andrew Findlay acquired 25 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 480.50 ($6.28) on Friday. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 554.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 612.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EZJ shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Davy Research upgraded easyJet to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 808.06 ($10.56).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

