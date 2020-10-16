Insider Buying: Rokmaster Resources Corp (CVE:RKR) Director Acquires C$25,500.00 in Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,113,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,048,915.47.

Shares of Rokmaster Resources stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Rokmaster Resources Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for precious and base metals, and industrial minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Duncan Lake zinc-lead property that consists of 35 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 3,929 hectares located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia; and has a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Fort Steele and Slocan Mining Divisions, British Columbia, Canada.

