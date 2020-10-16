Insider Buying: Rokmaster Resources Corp (CVE:RKR) Director Acquires C$25,500.00 in Stock

Rokmaster Resources Corp (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,113,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,048,915.47.
Shares of Rokmaster Resources stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Rokmaster Resources Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36.
Rokmaster Resources Company Profile
