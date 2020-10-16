Insider Buying: Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Insider Purchases £151 in Stock

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) insider Kevin Hostetler purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £151 ($197.28).

Rotork plc (ROR.L) stock opened at GBX 298.69 ($3.90) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 276.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. Rotork plc has a one year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.50).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rotork plc (ROR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 264.67 ($3.46).

Rotork plc (ROR.L) Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

