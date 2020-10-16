Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Director Purchases C$12,152.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,600 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,152.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,884,300.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 29,400 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,916.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,800 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,644.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 20,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,600.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 50,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 20,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 500 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,060.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 300 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$645.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 3,600 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,740.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock opened at C$2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.12. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$70.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOT. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

