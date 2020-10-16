Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $187,500.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMKR opened at $12.90 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. AXA raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 550,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 438,819 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.