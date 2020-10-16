Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $37,000.00 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $147.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $5,408,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

