Insider Selling: Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $4,561,200.00 in Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $4,561,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 859,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,636,264.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $158.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.09. Avalara Inc has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.