Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells $167,899.68 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $167,899.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,650,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,491,327.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, October 14th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,267 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $112,940.38.

On Monday, October 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,328 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $297,623.04.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,594 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $142,376.08.

On Monday, October 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 689 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $61,383.01.

On Thursday, September 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,194 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $186,950.74.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,607 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $1,077,394.22.

On Thursday, September 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,740 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $749,018.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,666 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $141,743.28.

On Friday, September 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 117 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $9,945.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,563 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $132,980.04.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $90.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.89. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRVL shares. BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 206.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CorVel by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CorVel by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.