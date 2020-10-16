Insider Selling: Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Sells C$15,496.00 in Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$15,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 368,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,391,328.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

On Friday, October 9th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 20,900 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$248,710.00.

Shares of ET stock opened at C$11.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.11. The stock has a market cap of $885.28 million and a PE ratio of 15.84. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of C$9.69 and a 52-week high of C$18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$56.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 49.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.