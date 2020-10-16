Insider Selling: nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $859,248.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 11,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $859,248.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.44.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.