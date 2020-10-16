Insider Selling: Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Director Sells $3,222,301.20 in Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20.

Michael F. Demane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Michael F. Demane sold 2,000 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $290,540.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael F. Demane sold 3,400 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $493,850.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Michael F. Demane sold 18,900 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,665,089.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Michael F. Demane sold 300 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $42,015.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $11,321,139.20.

Nevro stock opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 43.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,182 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 36.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,426,000 after purchasing an additional 284,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nevro by 208.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 176,111 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $19,124,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

