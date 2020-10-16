Insider Selling: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) Insider Sells $425,500.00 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,083,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $445,750.00.

NGM stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGM. Chardan Capital cut their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 199,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,523,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 527,290 shares in the last quarter.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

