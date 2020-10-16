Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) VP Sells 42,708 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) VP Paul E. Rolls sold 42,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $1,101,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul E. Rolls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $242,532.44.

NASDAQ ON opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.59, a PEG ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $145,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 23.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

