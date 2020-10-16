Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells $1,326,111.04 in Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,326,111.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $72.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 828.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

