Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Insider Sells $99,755.10 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $99,755.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth $71,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth $200,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.79.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.