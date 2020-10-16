Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.21.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.60. 458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.17. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $1,551,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,582.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $756,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,853.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,714 shares of company stock valued at $43,824,311. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,373,000 after buying an additional 1,049,959 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 335,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,201,000 after purchasing an additional 255,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,359,000.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

