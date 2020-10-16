Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.21.

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.60. 458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.17. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 20.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $1,551,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,582.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $756,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,853.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,714 shares of company stock valued at $43,824,311. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,373,000 after buying an additional 1,049,959 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 335,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,201,000 after purchasing an additional 255,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,359,000.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.