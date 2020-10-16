Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intec Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Intec Pharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.25.

NASDAQ:NTEC opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. Intec Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 326.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 366,733 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 456,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

