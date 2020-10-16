Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 88,043 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after acquiring an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Intel by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after acquiring an additional 361,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intel by 802.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

