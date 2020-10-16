Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($2.33) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($2.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($8.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($6.65) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.61.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.82. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $4,365,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,934,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $56,548.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,778 shares in the company, valued at $416,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,501,192 shares of company stock worth $71,310,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

