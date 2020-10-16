International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.39.

IGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 109,480 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in International Game Technology by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,668. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

