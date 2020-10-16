Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Gap Down to $17.70

Shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $16.04. Intersect ENT shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 427 shares trading hands.

XENT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

