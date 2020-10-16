Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

IKTSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of IKTSF stock remained flat at $$81.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.46. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $82.62.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

