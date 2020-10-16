INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR’s (IKTSY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR alerts:

Shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR stock opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.76. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.