IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.48

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $13.75. IntriCon shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 21,148 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $122.22 million, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.98.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, research analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IntriCon by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IntriCon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in IntriCon by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IntriCon by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in IntriCon by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

