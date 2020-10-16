IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.48

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $13.75. IntriCon shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 21,148 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $122.22 million, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IntriCon by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in IntriCon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in IntriCon by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IntriCon by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in IntriCon by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IntriCon Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIN)
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
