Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities began coverage on shares of Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Intrusion from an e rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

OTCMKTS INTZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 67,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,249. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a market cap of $190.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Intrusion had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

