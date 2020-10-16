Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $341.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.79. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $360.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 16,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.70, for a total value of $5,535,632.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,723,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

