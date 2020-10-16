Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $725.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $690.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price target (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $708.36.

ISRG stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $735.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $611.94. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

