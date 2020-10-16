Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $815.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $725.00 to $815.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $706.77.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $718.75 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $707.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $611.94. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

